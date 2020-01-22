Home States Kerala

Resentment brewing in BJP against O Rajagopal’s stand on CAA issue

According to a state leader of the party, the ‘misinformation campaign’ launched by certain parties has isolated BJP in Kerala politics.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader O Rajagopal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal criticised Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for airing his views on the Kerala government’s protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, resentment is brewing among the rank and file of the party over the untimely remarks.

According to a state leader of the party, the ‘misinformation campaign’ launched by certain parties has isolated BJP in Kerala politics. With the ruling front and opposition terming the Act anti-Muslim, the party is struggling to garner support for the Act passed by the Parliament.

“The governor has been able to expose the ruling party’s move to whip up passions and create a feeling of insecurity among the minorities. The BJP should give moral support to the governor who is being targeted unfairly. As the lone representative of the party in the state assembly O Rajagopal has a moral responsibility to defend the party and the governor. However, his words have confused the party workers,” said a party leader.

Though senior leaders were quick to launch a firefighting operation, terming the nonagenarian leader’s comment as an offer to mediate between the chief minister and Governor, the party workers refuse to accept the argument. Pointing out Rajagopal’s reluctance to vote against the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly on December 31, a section of leaders opined that it exposed the lack of coordination between the party and the MLA.

“Somebody should have asked the MLA to vote against the resolution and stall the move to present it as a unanimous resolution at the national level. The MLA also could have sought the party’s opinion on the stand to be taken in the assembly. As a veteran leader he had advised the Governor and Chief Minister to avoid public spat and offered to mediate. He is the tallest leader of BJP in Kerala and the party workers will take it in the right sense,” party leader P Sivasankaran told TNIE. 

However, party state secretary B Gopalakrishnan said O Rajagopal’s offer to mediate has exposed the ruling CPM’s lack of interest in resolving the issue. “The government has used the CAA issue for political gains as they are trying to whip up passions and garner Muslim votes. O Rajagopal is the most respected leader in Kerala and he reminded that the Chief Minister and the Governor should understand their limits and work accordingly. As he was offering to mediate he did not take sides. We don’t find anything wrong in his statement. The government should accept his offer and try to end the standoff,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Rajagopal BJP CAA Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp