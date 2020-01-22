Home States Kerala

Telangana delegation in Kerala to study expat welfare measures

As part of studying in detail the various initiatives undertaken by the Kerala government for the welfare of expatriates from the state,

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM

A delegation from Telangana interacts with Norka secretary K Elangovan and other officials of the department in Thiruvanathapuram on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of studying in detail the various initiatives undertaken by the Kerala government for the welfare of expatriates from the state, a high-level delegation from Telangana visited NorkaROOTS headquarters here on Tuesday.

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar, chief advisor to Telangana government Rajeev Sharma, principal secretary of Telangana Chief Minister S Narsing Rao were among those who visited the state.
Principal secretary (Norka) K Ellangovan briefed the delegation about the various expatriate welfare schemes being implemented through Norka and the services offered by it. 

The delegation’s visit was part of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to prepare a comprehensive NRI policy to support expatriates from Telangana. Rao had asked the officials to study various policies and schemes formulated in other states, especially Kerala which has a large expatriate population. Norka CEO K Harikrishnan Namboothiri, general manager V Jagadeesh were also part of the discussions.

Job avenues in Maldives 

The deputy minister for education from Maldives Sharma Nazeer also visited Norka on Tuesday to discuss about job opportunities in the Indian Ocean island. The minister informed Norka CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri that there were over 300 vacancies of Arabic/Quran teachers under the Maldives Ministry of Education. A recruitment drive to fill the posts will be held till January 24.

