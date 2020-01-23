Home States Kerala

After backtracking, IRCTC now adds fish curry meal as bonus

“I believe this might have been due to the letter I had sent to the Union minister of railways and also the IRCTC chairman and MD following the representations made by various passenger associations,”

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Fish curry

By ANU C KURUVILLA
Express News Service

KOCHI: The backlash the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had faced from Kerala after it removed some of the state delicacies from the menu has been such huge that it has put them back. More interestingly, fish curry meal has been added as a bonus.

The details were revealed during a meeting the IRCTC officials had with Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. According to him, a group of officials had visited him at his residence and handed over a copy of the ‘reinstated’ menu. “It came as a surprise to me when the officials said there would be fish curry meal too on the menu,” said Hibi.

“I believe this might have been due to the letter I had sent to the Union minister of railways and also the IRCTC chairman and MD following the representations made by various passenger associations,” he said. According to Hibi, the officials promised him that the revised menu would come into effect immediately.
“So besides crowd favourites like pazham pori, sukhiyan, appam, puttu, kadala curry, egg curry and other dishes from Kerala, passengers will now be able to relish fish curry meal, which was not on the IRCTC menu until now,” said Hibi.

IRCTC Regional Manager (Ernakulam) Sreekumar Sadanandan, however, said, “No decision has been made yet regarding the provision for fish curry meal. We’ve sent a recommendation to the railway board regarding its inclusion.” According to him, a clear picture will be available in two-three days. “However, all the former items have been reinstated,” said Sreekumar, who added the board had directed the IRCTC officials to come up with a list of local delicacies. The IRCTC had removed breakfast items like appam, egg curry, porotta, dosa, chappathi and puttu.

tasty deal

Hibi Eden, MP, says Railways has promised him to add fish curry meal

IRCTC regional manager says a clear picture will be available in two-three days
The IRCTC order had removed breakfast items of Kerala

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC fish curry
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp