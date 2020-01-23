After backtracking, IRCTC now adds fish curry meal as bonus

ANU C KURUVILLA By

KOCHI: The backlash the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had faced from Kerala after it removed some of the state delicacies from the menu has been such huge that it has put them back. More interestingly, fish curry meal has been added as a bonus.

The details were revealed during a meeting the IRCTC officials had with Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. According to him, a group of officials had visited him at his residence and handed over a copy of the ‘reinstated’ menu. “It came as a surprise to me when the officials said there would be fish curry meal too on the menu,” said Hibi.

“I believe this might have been due to the letter I had sent to the Union minister of railways and also the IRCTC chairman and MD following the representations made by various passenger associations,” he said. According to Hibi, the officials promised him that the revised menu would come into effect immediately.

“So besides crowd favourites like pazham pori, sukhiyan, appam, puttu, kadala curry, egg curry and other dishes from Kerala, passengers will now be able to relish fish curry meal, which was not on the IRCTC menu until now,” said Hibi.

IRCTC Regional Manager (Ernakulam) Sreekumar Sadanandan, however, said, “No decision has been made yet regarding the provision for fish curry meal. We’ve sent a recommendation to the railway board regarding its inclusion.” According to him, a clear picture will be available in two-three days. “However, all the former items have been reinstated,” said Sreekumar, who added the board had directed the IRCTC officials to come up with a list of local delicacies. The IRCTC had removed breakfast items like appam, egg curry, porotta, dosa, chappathi and puttu.

