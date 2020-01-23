Home States Kerala

Airports in Kerala start screening flyers amid Coronaviorus scare

Passengers coming from China and Hong Kong will be requested to report at the health desk before proceeding to the immigration desk.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

A man who arrived in the Hong Kong from Wuhan via the cross-border high-speed railway is the first suspected case of the new corana virus in the country. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the health risk posed by Novel Coronavirus, all international airports in Kerala have opened special health counters at the pre-immigration area to screen passengers arriving from the countries where the disease is reported. 

Passengers coming from China and Hong Kong will be requested to report at the health desk before proceeding to the immigration desk. Based on the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Centre for Disease Control, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a direction for immediate implementation of the action plan and strict adherence by identified airports and all airlines concerned.

The action plan includes, in-flight announcements by the airlines coming from any airport in China, requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and history of travel to Wuhan City in the past 14 days to self-declare at the port of arrival or to state health authorities.Airlines staff will guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms before disembarkation so that the filled up format can be checked by the staff on arrival.

“We have implemented the direction from Tuesday onwards. As there are no direct flights from China, we are screening passengers from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.”“On Tuesday, 28 passengers were screened, however no suspected case has been reported,” Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) director A C K Nair told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Kerala airports
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp