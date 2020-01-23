Cabinet approves pact for hi-tech industrial corridor

By Express News Service

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft shareholders’ agreement and state support agreement for the Kochi-Palakkad hi-tech industrial corridor. The hi-tech corridor is an extension of the Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridor which would start from Coimbatore and end in Kochi. The 160 km-long stretch in the state will have six manufacturing clusters.

The clusters are expected to attract largescale investment and create job opportunities. They would be in the fields of food processing, rubber, electronics, general machinery and electrical machinery. The project will be implemented by the state and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NIKDIT). The state’s share would be the land acquired and transferred for the project. The Centre will sanction proportionate amount thus making it 50:50 participation.

The shareholders agreement will be signed between the Kinfra and NIKDIT. The state support agreement will be signed between the state government, NIKDIT and the Kinfra. The state support agreement details the state’s deliverables for the project.The Kinfra will acquire about 1990 acres of land in Palakkad of which 470 acres will be in Kannambra-Alathur, 1100 acres in Pudussery Central-Chittoor, 200 acres in Ozhalapathy-Chittur and 220 acres in Kanjikode. NIKDIT will prepare the masterplan. The industrial clusters will be developed by the Kinfra. KSIDC will be assigned with the task of land acquisition and development in Ernakulam.