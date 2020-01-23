EC opposes plea against poll rolls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the Conduct of Election Rules do not insist that the electoral roll used in the recent Parliament or Assembly polls should be used for the local body elections. The commission made the submission in response to a petition filed by Congress leader N Venugopal challenging the decision of the commission to conduct the local body polls based on the electoral roll prepared for the 2015 local body polls.

As per the Municipalities and the Panchayat Acts, use of Parliament and Assembly electoral rolls are only two of the options, the commission stated.The petition sought to issue a directive to the commission to prepare the electoral roll on the basis of the draft electoral roll prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.