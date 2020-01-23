ED launches probe against ex-minister K Babu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe against senior Congress leader and former minister K Babu for allegedly hoarding black money.ED launched the investigation after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) filed a chargesheet against Babu for amassing wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income.

According to ED sources, Babu was interrogated at its office in Kochi last Thursday (January 16). “His statement was recorded and some of the records related to assets he owned were verified. We will interrogate his relatives in the coming days. The investigation is based on the FIR registered against Babu in 2016,” an official said.

Babu told TNIE that the ED’s interrogation was based on a bogus case registered by the Vigilance. “The FIR registered by VACB claimed that I had amassed wealth to the tune of `100 crore illegally. When they filed the chargesheet, the amount came down to `25 lakh. Now, ED started probe based on that FIR. I was asked to give a written statement and fill a performa.

I have submitted all the information regarding my wealth to them,” said Babu. Babu said that VACB added the ‘MLA fund’ allocated to Tripunithura (his constituency) to his income to calculate total wealth. “If they include various funds granted to MLAs as wealth, then disproportionate wealth amassment case should be registered against every MLA in the state,” he said.