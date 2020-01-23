Eminent journalist N Ram honoured by Kerala Media Academy

By PTI

KOCHI: Eminent journalist and chairman of The Hindu Group of Publications N Ram has been selected for the Kerala Media Academy's national media award for his outstanding contribution to journalism.

The award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a memento, Media Academy chairman R S Babu told reporters here on Thursday.

The national award was instituted as part of 40th-anniversary celebrations of the academy for fearless and meritorious contribution to journalism, he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would present the award during a media conclave here in March this year, he said.

Ram was selected for the award by a jury comprising former state Education Minister M A Baby, senior journalist Thomas Jacob, general education department secretary A Shajahan, media analyst Sebastian Paul, Asianet editor M G Radhakrishnan and Planning Board member Mridul Eapen.

The jury considered contributions of Ram to journalism in the last 40 years, officials said.