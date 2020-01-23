Home States Kerala

Group managers rule roost in Congress; high command yields to jumbo revamp list

Published: 23rd January 2020

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has decided to accept the controversial ‘jumbo’ list of proposed KPCC office-bearers in a clear indication of the sway the factional groups ‘A’ and ‘I’ hold over the party’s critical decisions. The please-all list had courted controversy after more than hundred names were proposed for different organisational positions, forcing the party’s Delhi headquarters to send it back for pruning. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran too had gone to Delhi to convey his displeasure on the list.

However, according to reliable sources, the high command decided to accept the proposed ‘jumbo’ list after relentless pressure from both ‘A’ (Oommen Chandy) and ‘I’ (Ramesh Chennithala) camps. According to sources, the number of working presidents is set to rise to six from the current three. Congress leaders like P C Vishnunath, T Siddique (both considered close to Oommen Chandy), V D Satheeshan (Chennithala camp) and K V Thomas are likely to figure in the final list of working presidents apart from the existing two working presidents Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran. Similarly, 13 vice-presidents would be appointed to maintain the group equations and the final list would have around 130 office-bearers. Adoor Prakash, MP; T N Prathapan, MP; Joseph Vazhakkan, V S Sivakumar, Thampanoor Ravi, K C Rosakutty have found a place in the list of vice presidents.

The high command balancing act involved pacifying Mullappally by accepting his stance of not joining the Left in the fight against CAA in Kerala, and siding with Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala in the case of revamp. Mullappally had threatened to quit if the jumbo list was accepted. But he had to give in to the demands of group leaders. The induction of K V Thomas, considered close to Mullappally, is also a consolation, though his name had figured in the list as nominee of the high command. 

