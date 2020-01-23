Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The gun used to execute the murder of Kaliyikkavila Special Assistant Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Tamil Nadu Police was recovered from a drainage near Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand on Thursday.

The weapon was recovered while conducting an evidence collection by the TN Q-Branch CID team. The prime accused Thoufeek and Shameem from Thuckalay and Nagercoil, respectively were present when with the investigating team when the gun was found.

The pistol was recovered barely five minutes after the commencement of the evidence gathering by 9 am. According to the police officers, they are yet to ascertain whether the same weapon was used to murder the police officer.

"An Italian made 7.65 mm pistol is recovered. It was loaded with five bullets. The weapon will be sent to a forensic examination in order to ascertain whether the same gun was used to execute the killing," said T O Ganesh, DSP Tamil Nadu Q-Branch CID. Earlier, the police recovered five bullets from the checkpoint bordering Kerala, where the incident occurred.

Police said the accused arrived at Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand hours after the murder to allegedly escape from the state. The duo was taken to nearby shops too as part of evidence collection. Officials with the Ernakulam Central Police provided assistance for the TN team in the proceedings.

Y Wilson, a Special Assistant SI of Tamil Nadu police, was shot dead by two persons at the Padanthalammoodu check-post near Kaliyikkavila in Kanyakumari district on January 8 night.

Officers said Thoufeek and Shameem from Thuckalay and Nagercoil, respectively, are the prime accused. They have been on the run since the incident. So far, three persons have been taken into custody including youth from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram district in the case.