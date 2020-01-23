Kerala health dept issues warning against coronavirus, steps up surveillance

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday issued an alert against the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, instructions were issued to the authorities concerned to heighten their vigil specifically at international airports. The government also requested those who arrived from China to the state recently to present themselves before the respective District Medical Officer.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illnesses ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). It first originated in Wuhan City in China and later spread to other parts of the world.

“It was upon an intimation from the Union Health Ministry that the alert has been issued. The ministry might have considered the Malayali diaspora in China and the students taking up various courses, including medicine there. But as of now thermal screening of passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, is mandated only at the Cochin International Airport,” said an official of the health department.

At the same time, Dr V Meenakshi, additional director, Public Health, said that a revised guideline on nCoV would be issued to the districts on Thursday. According to her, it was during the Rapid Response Team meeting convened by the National Health Mission state coordinator Ratan Kelkar on Wednesday that the decision to revise the guideline was taken.

“As the nCoV is evolving, there is a need to revise the guideline. Also, an interim advisory was issued by the ministry on Wednesday. Hence it was decided to revise the guidelines. We will have to decide on how to handle isolating suspected patients and confirmed cases if there is any,” said Meenakshi.

Identification of hospitals, including in the private sector, for handling isolated cases will have to be finalised, she said.

Regional Office of Family Welfare said that though the state has four international airports, the screening of passengers is only limited to Kochi airport. The widening of the screening process to other airports will only be taken after directions from the Health Ministry.

