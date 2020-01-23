Kerala plans to relegate DGP Jacob Thomas to ADGP

Home States Kerala

In an unprecedented move, the state government has, in principle, decided to relegate the senior-most IPS officer in the state, DGP Jacob Thomas, to the post of ADGP.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the state government has, in principle, decided to relegate the senior-most IPS officer in the state, DGP Jacob Thomas, to the post of ADGP. The decision has been accepted by the Chief Minister’s Office on the basis of a probe conducted by a committee headed by former health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan. 

The committee, sources said, found that the IPS officer had contravened the All India Service Rules by penning a service story without seeking prior permission. The committee also observed that the official matters were disclosed by the officer through his book ‘Sravukalkkoppam Neenthumpol’ (When Swimming with the Sharks). Several cases were registered against him and these were also listed as one of the reasons for relegation, sources added. However,

the final word on relegation rests with the Central government on account of Jacob Thomas being an IPS officer. Sources in the CMO said this was the first time such an action is being taken against a senior cop. “There was a strong feeling that demoting him to the next lowest rank was imperative on account of him infringing on the service rules. The ball is now in the court of the Union Personnel Department, which we feel may not raise any objections,” said a source. Jacob Thomas, who is set to retire this May, can move the court against the decision. Sources in the CMO said they are expecting such a move. ‘Don’t mind even if made an SI’Reacting to the development, Jacob mocked the government decision and said he will be happy even if he is relegated as a sub-inspector.   

It is not demotion but discrimination: Jacob Thomas

Palakkad: Reacting to the news of his proposed demotion as ADGP by the government,  DGP Jacob Thomas, who is now the managing director of Metal Industries Ltd,  Shoranur, said that what has been reported was not demotion but discrimination.  Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Jacob Thomas said the government takes certain decisions and implements them. We as ‘citizens’ are bound to comply with the orders of the government.  Asked whether he would use the legal route to counter the unjust move of the government, Jacob  Thomas said that now it is the ‘Neethimaan’ (Judge) meaning the government who is delivering the justice. “I have not received any official intimation from the government and let me see as to who is delivering the order.    The post of a sub inspector has also its own value, he added as an afterthought. I will accept it also. It is not easy to swim along with sharks,” he added.

