Kerala Urban Service Delivery Project gets nod

By Express News Service

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to give sanction for the Kerala Urban Service Delivery Project (KUSDP) which will help municipalities get World Bank assistance. The bank has agreed to sanction 300 million dollars at 2% interest rate.

The repayment period will be 25 years. The KUSDP is devised for waste management solutions, set up sewerage-septage treatment plants and sanitation infrastructure in urban areas. N S K Umesh will be appointed deputy secretary in the Industries Department. He will also hold the charge of executive director of the KSIDC’s investment cell. The Shaiva Vellala (Cherakula Vellala, Karkartha Vellala, Chozhiya Vellala, Pillai) caste in Palakkad will be included in the OBC list.