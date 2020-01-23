NSS Prathinidhi Sabha elections on March 8

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The elections to the Prathinidhi Sabha (delegates’ council) of the Nair Service Society (NSS) for 2020 will be held on March 8. NSS election commissioner P G Parameswara Panicker announced that the election would be held at the respective taluk union offices.

In a press note issued here, he stated an intimation consisting of the preliminary procedures in this regard has been sent to all the voters. “A preliminary voters list will be published on January 27. The final list will be issued on February 10. Nominations can be submitted at respective taluk offices from 10 am to 1 pm on February 23,” said the release.