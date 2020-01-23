Home States Kerala

Power generation from rooftops close to reality

Through the agreement, signed in the presence of Power Minister M M Mani, KSEB aims to generate 35MW power from the units of 42,500 consumers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching Soura, an ambitious scheme to generate 200MW power from solar projects by 2021, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)  on Wednesday signed an agreement with Tata Power Solar to install rooftop solar units at consumers’ houses. Through the agreement, signed in the presence of Power Minister M M Mani, KSEB aims to generate 35MW power from the units of 42,500 consumers. Agreements will be signed also with public-private initiative Inkel and Waaree Energies to generate 5MW power and 6.5MW, respectively.

Tata Power representative Ravinder Singh and KSEB Soura Scheme state coordinator Nasarudeen signed the agreement. Power Secretary B Ashok and KSEB Chairman N S Pillai were present on the occasion.
As many as 2,78,264 consumers have applied for installation of solar units on rooftops under the Soura Scheme. The units will have an installed capacity of 1 to 10 KW. 

The board will sign a 25-year agreement with the consumers for power purchase. The installation of first-phase units will start next month and will be completed by June 2020. The units will be connected to the KSEB grid and a two-way meter will be installed to read the power generated and consumed. The board aims to generate 200MW power by installing rooftop units at the houses of the 2.78 lakh applicants. Currently, the KSEB is generating 163MW power through various solar power plants.  

No power cut this year, says minister Mani 

The Soura Scheme offers three options for the consumers. Under the first scheme, KSEB will bear the cost of installation and maintenance. The consumer will get 10 per cent of the power generated free of cost.
Under the second scheme, the consumer can draw any quantity of power from the unit at a fixed rate. The consumer will bear the cost of installation under the third scheme. He will have the right to use the whole energy generated or sell it to the KSEB.

Meanwhile, Mani told reporters the KSEB has sufficient storage in all its reservoirs and there is no possibility of imposing power cut this year. The Kudamkulam-Kochi 400KW power transmission line is ready for commissioning and this will help the state purchase additional power during emergency situations. He said the survey for the 780MW second power station in Idukki is under progress.
1,000MW solar power by ’21 Aiming to generate 1,000MW power tapping solar energy, the KSEB is in the process of establishing solar power plants at across the state.

SOLAR POWER
Solar Park at Kasaragod Paivalike        56MW
Kayamkulam NTPC 
floating solar unit    92MW
West Kallada 
floating solar    50MW
Idukki reservoir 
floating solar    400MW
Banasura Sagar 
floating solar    100MW
Ground-mounted 
solar plants    200MW

