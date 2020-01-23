Rs 263 crore revenue in 2019-2020 sets new mark

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The aggregate revenue of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the 2019-2020 season stood at Rs 263.57 crore. Once coin-counting is completed, the total income will surpass the previous record revenue of Rs 277.97 crore, achieved during the 2017-2018 season.

Revenue for the 2018-2019 season was registered at Rs 179.23 crore, according to sources. The revenue achieved this pilgrimage season was despite the low income generated from the auctioning of hotels and other business establishments in Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal.

Counting of coins, collected during the just-concluded Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, will resume on February 5, said sources. As many as 300 Devaswom employees and temporary help will be deployed for the counting process.