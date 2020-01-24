13 tourists rescued after houseboat goes up in flames

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 13-member tourist group along with three crew were on Thursday miraculously rescued from a houseboat which went up in flames in the Vembanad Lake. Timely action by the crew of a Kerala State Water Transport Department(SWTD) vessel, which plies on the Muhamma-Kumarakom route, helped save the lives of the occupants of the ill-fated houseboat, Muhamma police said.

The families of Muhammad Fazal and Abdul Rasheed from Nellunni in Kannur boarded the houseboat from Kumarakom around 11.30 am. And six women, four men, two babies and a four-year-old-boy, besides the crew were on board when the blaze occurred as the boat was cruising near the Pathiramanal Island. Officers said the fire broke out from the kitchen part of the double-decker boat called ‘Oceana’ and the blaze consumed the entire houseboat in no time.

The fact that there were dunes in the lake near the site of the mishap proved to be a blessing. After they noticed the fire, the crew got the occupants out of the burning boat on to the dunes barely five feet deep. After the tourists got down on the dunes, the SWTD boat arrived on the scene and rescued several of them. Though a private speed boat too arrived there, it sank. Later, another speed boat arrived and rescued the remaining persons, police said. TP Kabeer, boat master, water transport department, said, “When we reached the accident site, the tourists were in water. We rescued them to safety,” he said.

Police said none the passengers suffered any injuries. “The tourism department officials had made all arrangements for the tourists. We suspect short circuit or LPG leak may have triggered the accident,” an officer said. Meanwhile, the Ports Department, the licensing authority, has launched a probe into the incident.