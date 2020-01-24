Alan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fasal still members: CPM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM district secretary P Mohanan has said that Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links, are still CPM members and cannot be termed Maoists as of now.

“We still cannot state with surety that they had Maoist connections. If they have any, attempts should be made to wean them away from it. The party has not taken any action against them and they continue to be CPM members,” said Mohanan, at a press conference here on Thursday.

P Mohanan

Just about two months ago, Mohanan had alleged that the duo had Maoist links. He had also gone on record to say that Maoists take inspiration from Islamic fundamentalists. With the CPM internal inquiry commission also confirming the same, the duo was suspended as well. Later, even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had unambiguously stated that “they are not CPM members, but Maoists”.

On Thursday, however, Mohanan took a complete U-turn on the matter. “Even if they are Maoists, UAPA should not be slapped on them. If they had been covertly working for Maoists while functioning as CPM members, that cannot be approved. The complete information regarding their alleged links should be collected. As they are in judicial custody, we are unable to listen to their versions. Hence, the party has taken no action against them,” he elaborated. Mohanan said Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking as per police inputs.