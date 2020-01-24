Home States Kerala

Class teacher, school counsellor convey bad news to seven-year-old Madhav

Published: 24th January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When relatives of the family who died in a Nepal resort expressed their difficulty in talking to the sole surviving boy about the tragic end of his parents and brother, it was his favourite teachers from his school who took the responsibility of breaking the devastating news to Madhav.

The seven-year-old had been constantly asking for his parents and his younger brother since he woke up from sleep after a tiring journey from Kathmandu to New Delhi first and then to Kochi and Kozhikode. 

Madhav’s class teacher Simmi S Nair, from Silver Hills Public School, and the students’ counsellor visited him at his house at Mokavur on Thursday morning. 

The teacher said, “It was a difficult situation but we managed to convey the news. Madhav was emotionally broken. We had to remain extremely careful in talking to him about his family members’ death,” Simmi said. 

“We have asked his family members from the maternal side to not talk to the boy about the things that had happened in Nepal. This was an unexpected situation and hard for a seven year old to take it. We will be making sure to bring Madhav back to normalcy and our counselling team will work towards helping him get over this tragedy,” she added. On Thursday, Minister for Transport A K Saseendran met Madhav and his mother’s family at Mokavur and also his father’s family at Kunnamangalam. 

Comments

