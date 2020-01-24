Governor Arif Khan to lead 70th Republic Day celebrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leading the 70th Republic Day celebrations in the state, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will hoist the national flag at the Central Stadium here on Sunday.

After hoisting the tricolour at 8.30 am, the Governor will receive the salute of the Armed Forces, police, paramilitary forces, mounted police, NCC and Scouts. School children will recite patriotic songs on the occasion. In district centres, block panchayat and grama panchayats, the tricolour will be hoisted after 8.30 am. The national flag will be hoisted atop government buildings, schools, colleges and health centres.