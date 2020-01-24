Home States Kerala

HC dismisses petition seeking hygienic practices in Eucharist

The High Court on Thursday said no authority was empowered to interfere in the practice propagated and followed by Christian denominations with respect to holy sacrament.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday said no authority was empowered to interfere in the practice propagated and followed by Christian denominations with respect to holy sacrament.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by Qualified Private Medical Practitioners Association, Kottayam, seeking to ensure adherence to hygienic practices in churches where Holy Communion was given.

The petitioner submitted there was an unhealthy practice of administering the holy sacrament commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ by distributing bread and wine in churches and it poses serious health risks to the public, especially the communicants.“The priests pour the wine into the mouth of every communicant from a single chalice using the same spoon,” they submitted. 

The bench said believers received the Communion owing to their faith in Christianity. “It is not consumed to satisfy the hunger, but has its religious and spiritual significance. The petitioner has no case that after receiving the Holy Communion, anyone suffered communicable disease and therefore, it was not for the court to interfere with the centuries-old practice, faith and customs followed by Christian communities,” it said.

The court also made it clear that every religious denomination has the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes, to maintain its affairs in the matters of religion, to own and acquire immovable and movable property and to administer such property under the law. “If at all any changes are to be made in the practice, beliefs and faith of the Christian community, it is to be done by church authorities. “It is not possible for the writ court under Article 226 of the Constitution to issue any directions to the state to take action in the matter of administration of holy sacrament by the priests,” the bench observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp