HC dismisses petition seeking hygienic practices in Eucharist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday said no authority was empowered to interfere in the practice propagated and followed by Christian denominations with respect to holy sacrament.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by Qualified Private Medical Practitioners Association, Kottayam, seeking to ensure adherence to hygienic practices in churches where Holy Communion was given.

The petitioner submitted there was an unhealthy practice of administering the holy sacrament commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ by distributing bread and wine in churches and it poses serious health risks to the public, especially the communicants.“The priests pour the wine into the mouth of every communicant from a single chalice using the same spoon,” they submitted.

The bench said believers received the Communion owing to their faith in Christianity. “It is not consumed to satisfy the hunger, but has its religious and spiritual significance. The petitioner has no case that after receiving the Holy Communion, anyone suffered communicable disease and therefore, it was not for the court to interfere with the centuries-old practice, faith and customs followed by Christian communities,” it said.

The court also made it clear that every religious denomination has the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes, to maintain its affairs in the matters of religion, to own and acquire immovable and movable property and to administer such property under the law. “If at all any changes are to be made in the practice, beliefs and faith of the Christian community, it is to be done by church authorities. “It is not possible for the writ court under Article 226 of the Constitution to issue any directions to the state to take action in the matter of administration of holy sacrament by the priests,” the bench observed.