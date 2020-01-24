Norka yet to confirm coronavirus infection in nurses

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka Roots is yet to confirm coronavirus infection in any of the Kerala nurses working abroad.

When contacted, an officer of Norka-Roots, which works towards the welfare of non-resident Keralites, told TNIE: “It was upon an intimation from the families of nurses that the state government intervened. In addition to the chief minister writing a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, the state reached out to the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia and to the Consulate General of India to do the needful. Anyway, the state is watching the matter closely.”

“We can only assist them. We can’t force them to come back as we have only limited options,” added the officer. Health Minister KK Shailaja, meanwhile, said the nCoV is evolving as a concern and the department is ensuring all possible means to prevent it from entering the state.“For the same, the officials concerned have been asked to heighten their vigil,” said her.

When contacted, Public Health Emergency of International Concern State Nodal Officer Dr Amar Fettle said: “Thermal screening of air passengers is on at the Cochin International Airport while other screening and surveillance methods are being used in other airports. Also, the guidance issued to respective district medical officers is being updated on a daily basis.”According to the nodal officer, as nCoV is a deep-respiratory infection, hospital staff attending to the patients will be at the highest risk.