Home States Kerala

Norka yet to confirm coronavirus infection in nurses

NORKA Roots is yet to confirm coronavirus infection in any of the Kerala nurses working abroad.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka Roots is yet to confirm coronavirus infection in any of the Kerala nurses working abroad.

When contacted, an officer of Norka-Roots, which works towards the welfare of non-resident Keralites, told TNIE: “It was upon an intimation from the families of nurses that the state government intervened. In addition to the chief minister writing a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, the state reached out to the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia and to the Consulate General of India to do the needful. Anyway, the state is watching the matter closely.”

“We can only assist them. We can’t force them to come back as we have only limited options,” added the officer. Health Minister KK Shailaja, meanwhile, said the nCoV is evolving as a concern and the department is ensuring all possible means to prevent it from entering the state.“For the same, the officials concerned have been asked to heighten their vigil,” said her.

When contacted, Public Health Emergency of International Concern State Nodal Officer Dr Amar Fettle said: “Thermal screening of air passengers is on at the Cochin International Airport while other screening and surveillance methods are being used in other airports. Also, the guidance issued to respective district medical officers is being updated on a daily basis.”According to the nodal officer, as nCoV is a deep-respiratory infection, hospital staff attending to the patients will be at the highest risk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Norka Roots coronavirus Kerala nurses
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp