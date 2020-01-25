Home States Kerala

Human chain in Kerala on Sunday against CAA

Published: 25th January 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the country will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, Kerala will witness a massive protest led by the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front in the form of a state-wide human chain, demanding withdrawal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The LDF has organised the 620 km long human chain from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state and expect about 60 to 70 lakh people to participate in it.

The human chain will be formed at 4 PM following which the preamble of the Constitution will be read out.

"All the leaders of the ruling front will join the chain at various parts of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will join the protest in Thiruvananthapuram. We will read out the preamble of the Constitution and then take an oath to protect the Constitution," LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan had said.

Senior CPI(M) leader S Ramachandran Pillai will be the first link of the human chain at Kasaragod, while M A Baby will be the last link at Kaliyakkavilai. "We have invited all the prominent personalities in the state from all walks of life. We also expect UDF leaders to join us in the fight to protect the Constitution," Vijayaraghavan had said.

The Left front has been in the forefront of anti-CAA protests in Kerala and had organised various protests across the state.

The LDF and the Congress-led Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had earlier jointly protested against the Act.

