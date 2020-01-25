Kattakada murder: Sangeeth’s kin allege police-sand mafia nexus

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sangeeth Balan was at his hatchery unit at Kaliyal in Kanyakumari district close to Kerala-Tamil Nadu border when the assailants barged into his residence at Ambalathinkala near Kattakada around 12.30am. He was alerted by his wife Sangeetha over the phone that some strangers have entered their premises and taking away tonnes of sand from behind their house using earth movers.

Earlier, Sangeeth had given permission to the forest department to take sand from his 30 cents of land. He had also conceded to give sand for Keezharoor Kadavu bridge located near his residence. But on both occasions, Sangeeth was informed before taking sand from his property. So this time, Sangeeth was well aware that it could be some goons of sand mafia. He immediately called his wife to inform the police and rushed to his residence. When he reached, sand from his property was being loaded on three trucks using an earth mover.

Without seeking help from others, Sangeeth managed to resist the excavation. He parked his car on the way to his residence to block the JCB to move out from his premises. He came out of the car and stopped the JCB.

However, his efforts went in vain as the JCB driver hit Sangeeth’s head with the earthmover’s arm. The assailants escaped from the spot before the neighbours came hearing the commotion and took him to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“I was afraid when some strangers entered our premises. I could see only three to four persons working on the site behind our kitchen. At that time, only my two kids and I were present in the house. I had no other option and called Sangeeth. The police showed apathy and did not reach the house immediately. Had they come as soon as I alerted them, my husband’s life could have been saved,” Sangeetha told TNIE.

Police deny nexus charge

Local residents alleged that the police-sand mafia nexus led to the brutal murder. “The police came to the spot only after an hour when Sangeeth was shifted to the hospital. The Kattakada police station is just 7km away from the crime spot. Sangeetha called the police even before Sangeeth reached his house to block assailants. The police could have easily reached much before the murder occurred. The sand mafia might have influenced the police to not intervene in the issue. That the police deliberately helped the suspects is clear,” said Sivasuthan Nair, a close relative of Sangeeth.

However, Kattakada police refuted allegations and said they reached the spot on time. “We received a call around 12.50am and we reached the spot at 1.30am. So there is no delay. Similarly, I have nothing to say about the allegations by locals that we have a nexus with sand mafia. It is totally untrue,” said Kattakada CI D Bijukumar.

Family’s plight

According to neighbours and relatives, Sangeeth was a socialising person and did not have any enemies. “Sangeeth used to be involved in all social activities here. He was in West Asia earlier and he came to his native place six years ago and started his own business. In fact, Sangeeth was a helpful person as he allowed the forest department and panchayat authorities to take sand from his premises free of cost. So the sand mafia took this opportunity and barged into his premises knowing that Sangeeth was not present there,” said neighbour Sreekumar. The relatives also raised concerns about the family’s future as Sangeetha is only a housewife and the couple has two children, Sreehari, 6, and Sangeerthana, 4.