Kerala braces to combat coronavirus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has decided to exercise caution in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China. As part of strengthening coronavirus prevention efforts, the Health Department has brought out guidelines and will adopt a treatment protocol approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

From January 18, the state health department has been conducting a series of meetings to strengthen preventive measures against coronavirus. Health Minister KK Shailaja urged all hospitals to strictly follow the guidelines and treatment protocol.

Equipping hospitals

The government has issued directions to Medical Colleges and General Hospitals in various districts to set up isolation wards. All hospitals have also been asked to step up infection control measures.

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) has been asked to make available masks, gloves and other protective gear to health staff. Directions have also been issued to send samples collected from people with symptoms and despatch them to virology labs for testing.

Stepping up surveillance

Coronavirus-infected people are identified by enhancing surveillance at airports and seaports. Health officers have been deployed to screen people who arrive at airports and seaports. If any symptoms are detected, the person concerned will be sent to hospitals equipped with isolation ward.

The government has also taken measures to observe people without symptoms at their homes for 28 days. If symptoms are detected, they will be rushed to hospitals with isolation ward.

Those who return from China have been advised to contact the District Medical Officer concerned. For clarifications, the Disha helpline of health department can be contacted on 1056 and 0471 2552056.

Dangerous virus

Coronavirus spreads from animals to people and vice versa. Fever, throat pain, cough are the preliminary symptoms of coronavirus. In some cases, loose motion will also happen.

If the symptoms intensify, internal organs can be affected, leading to death.

If the symptoms intensify, internal organs can be affected, leading to death.

No treatment or vaccine for virus yet

Since nCoV is a new strain of virus, there is no vaccine or treatment. Only follow-up treatment based on WHO protocol can be provided. Once symptoms are detected, patients should be kept in isolation and treated. Those who treat such patients should follow proper safety protocol to prevent the spread of the disease.

‘Nurse who tested positive recovering quickly’

T’Puram: The Indian Consul-General in Jeddah on Friday assured that Vidya Divakaran, the Ettumanoor-based nurse undergoing treatment there following a suspected MERS-coronavirus infection, was recovering quickly. In a letter to Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh and the department of Non-resident Keralites Affairs (Norka), consul of Jeddah M Aleem said he had spoken to the health authorities in Aseer region regarding the provision of proper medical care for Vidya. “Vidya has been shifted to the Aseer National Hospital and is being provided the best possible medical treatment and care. She is recovering well. She may get discharged in the next two days,” said Aleem.

Minister urges Centre to ensure safety of nurses abroad

T’Puram: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan has written to the Union government asking it to ensure the safety of nurses from Kerala who work in various countries across the globe and the best treatment to a Malayali nurse in Saudi Arabia who is suspected to have contracted MERS-CoV. Ramakrishnan on Friday sent a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. In his letter, Ramakrishnan sought the Centre’s immediate intervention to ensure preventive mechanism and best treatment to allay concerns of nurses from Kerala.