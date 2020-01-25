Home States Kerala

Schools must not promote one religion alone, says HC

The admission was being given exclusively to children belonging to one particular community.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a landmark verdict, the Kerala High Court on Friday held that private unaided schools which require state recognition have no right to promote a particular religion while imparting elementary education.

“The exclusive promotion of a particular religion by private educational institutions defies the secular character of the Constitution and denies constitutional value and morality,” said the court adding private schools are entitled to impart religious instruction or study based on religious pluralism after obtaining permission from the government.

The court also justified the government order to close a school which imparted religious instruction exclusively following Islamic religion.

Justice A Muhammed Mustaque issued the order on a petition filed by the trustee of  Hidaya Educational and Charitable Trust, Thiruvananthapuram, which runs a private school, imparting elementary education, challenging the state government’s action to close it down citing that it promotes exclusive religious instruction and admits only students from one particular community thereby posing threat to the secular fabric of society.

The school is allegedly functioning without government recognition or CBSE affiliation and has admitted more than 200 students, all of them adherents to Islam. The state acting on an intelligence report issued an order of closure.

Kerala High Court
