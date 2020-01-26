Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Kerala isolates seven who returned from China, over 170 under watch

Health authorities in Kerala on Saturday isolated seven people who returned from China with symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Amidst the concerns of novel Coronavirus in the district Ernakulam district medical college wears a stranded look. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/NEW DELHI: Health authorities in Kerala on Saturday isolated seven people who returned from China with symptoms of coronavirus infection. They are being housed at special wards set up in various health facilities across the state. 

Another 172, who arrived in the state recently, are under surveillance though they have not displayed symptoms of exposure to the Wuhan virus. 

“Seven people who displayed symptoms like fever, severe cough, difficulty in breathing and shortness of breath were admitted in isolation wards,” said Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Of the seven, three are from Ernakulam district while the rest are from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram.

Their blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for examination. 

Meanwhile, a multidisciplinary team from the Centre is expected to visit Kerala and other affected states on Sunday to review preparedness. 

“The Union Health Ministry has informed us that a multidisciplinary team comprising of a public health expert, a clinician and a microbiologist will arrive at the state on Sunday,” a state health department official said.

The Centre has set up a 24x7 helpline (011-23978046) to attend to public queries.

No confirmed cases in India

Eleven people — seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and  one each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru — who returned from China are 

Under Observation 

  • PMO on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

  • New Delhi has requested Beijing to let over 250 Indian students stuck in Wuhan leave the city.

