Latin churches, Kerala Wakf mosques to hoist flag

Protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, mosques under Kerala State Wakf Board and Churches under Latin Catholic Dioceses will hoist national flag and read the preamble to the Constitution on S

Published: 26th January 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, mosques under Kerala State Wakf Board and Churches under Latin Catholic Dioceses will hoist national flag and read the preamble to the Constitution on Sunday. The first-of-its-kind activities in the history of both organisations will take place after the regular prayers and masses.   

The parish vicar conducting the Sunday mass in all Latin Catholic Churches in Ernakulam will read out a pastoral letter asking the believers to observe January 26 as the day to protect the Constitution of the country.

“We have been sharing our concerns over the challenges faced by Secularism in the country ever since the passage of the Act. While Bishop Kalappurakkal will read out the letter at St Francis Assisi Cathedral at Marine Drive after the mass at 7.45 am on Sunday, Bishop Joseph Kariyil will oversee the process at St Mary’s Syrian Church, Thoppumpady. They will also host the national flag after the mass,” said the spokesperson of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC). In addition, the activity will be followed in various churches under all parishes in the district. 

Preamble to be read out in orphanages 

Kozhikode: The Wakf Board has decided to hoist national flag and read preamble of the Constitution in all the 10,000 institutions registered under it on the Republic Day. This is first time that such programmes is being planned in Wakf institutions including mosques on January 26. “The function will be held across all the institutions that come under the Board like orphanages, trusts and dargas,” said State Wakf Board CEO Jamal B M.  A majority of the 10,000 institutions registered under the Board is mosques. “There are 5,000 to 6,000 mosques,” he said. Elected representatives, higher government officials and religious leaders are expected to participate.

