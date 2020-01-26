Home States Kerala

Malappuram: Three more held for sexual assault of boy

The arrested were identified as Palerikkundil Ali alias Eethapazham Ali, 36, and Mattathuveetil Kunju Muhammed alias Manuppa,40,

Published: 26th January 2020 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malappuram police on Saturday arrested three more people in connection with the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case, in which 16 persons allegedly sexually abused a 16-year-old boy in the district. 

The arrested were identified as Palerikkundil Ali alias Eethapazham Ali, 36, and Mattathuveetil Kunju Muhammed alias Manuppa,40, both from Mattummal and Annath Muhamamdali alias Bhava from Athavanad. The culprits were presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody. 

With this, a total of 10 people have been arrested so far. Meanwhile, Kadampuzha police has intensified their search for the remaining six accused. Valanchery CI T Manoharan said the abuse of the Class 11 student came to light during a Childline counselling session at the school. The authorities informed the police on January 22. “The boy was sexually abused by the people near his residence and school. He was first abused in 2018, and many times thereafter,” he said. Malappuram registered the highest number of POCSO cases last year.

Teacher gets jail term for sexually abusing kid
Kasaragod: A school teacher was sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting his nine-year-old student in 2018. “Additional sessions judge P S Sasikumar found the teacher, Rajan Nair, 58, of Periyal, guilty under Section 376 AB of IPC,” said Prakash Ammannaya, public prosecutor. As per the Section, which was introduced last year following the outrage over the Kathua rape case, sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 12 years can attract death sentence or imprisonment not less than 20 years.

Madrasa teacher held for molesting minor
Tiruvalla: A Madrasa teacher Abdul Jaleel, 36, from Panachamoodu, Perumuttam, was arrested by Pulikkeezhu police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old minor girl student at Niranam near here. The police said he had been molesting the girl for one year. The accused was remanded by the chief judicial magistrate.

Man held under POCSO Act
Kannur: A man was arrested under POCSO for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy. According to Taliparamba police, Muhammad Suhail, 37, of Chapparappadavu is arrested for abusing the boy since October 2019. The accused has been remanded for two weeks.

