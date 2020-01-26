National laurel for Malayalis

By Express News Service

Sri M: Social reformer, educationist and spiritual guide

T'Puram: Born into a Muslim family as Mumtaz Ali Khan in Thiruvananthapuram in 1949, Sri M is a social reformer, educationist and spiritual guide. His discourses are not just confined to yoga and Upanishads, but also borrow extensively from the religious traditions of Buddhists, Christians, Jews and Sufis, in an attempt to bring people of all faiths together. Sri M’s most noted feat was a 15-month walk stretching 7,500km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spreading the message of peace. He has also undertaken various initiatives, including the Satsang Foundation and Manav Ekta Mission. In 2011, he wrote his memoir 'Apprenticed to a Himalayan Master – A Yogi’s Autobiography'.

Madhava Menon: Contribution to legal education

T’Puram: N R Madhava Menon, who was conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously, is considered to be the father of modern legal education in India. He died last year, aged 84, after losing a battle with liver cancer. He founded the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru in 1986 and was the brain behind the five-year integrated LLB programme. Menon served the NLSIU as its founding vice-chancellor for 12 years. Dr Menon then founded the National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata where he served as founder vice-chancellor from 1998 to 2003. In 2003, he received the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to legal education. He retired in 2006 as the founder-director of the National Judicial Academy.

Sathyanarayanan: A social movement through libraries

T’Puram: Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, aka Uncle Moosa, has roots in Thrissur district but has spent most of his life with the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh. He has been instrumental in creating a lasting library culture in Arunachal Pradesh. The 65-year-old has also made an indelible impact on the education and empowerment of tribal children in remote areas of the border state through his Lohit Youth Library Network. Uncle Moosa is the name Sathyanarayanan took when he began writing a column for children in a local newspaper. Sathya-narayanan came to Arunachal in 1979 when he was 25 years old to work in one of the schools run by the Vivekananda Kendra. In 1998, he decided to use libraries as a social movement.

Pankajakshi: A deserving recognition for ‘nokkuvidya’

Kottayam: Finally, the hands which handled the strings and wooden poles that enlivened several mythical characters on stage, got due recognition. When the Padma Shri comes to 'Moozhikkal' at Monippally here, it is obviously a deserving recognition for Pankajakshi, who dedicated her life to prop up a dying and delicate ancestral art form, 'nokkuvidya pavakali'. Pankajakshi, who was barely 12 when she was initiated into the art form, can now heave a sigh of relief. Though, Pankajakshi is unable to perform the art at present following a massive stroke around six years ago, she was visibly delighted when the news was conveyed to her. Her granddaughter K S Renjini, is now the sole practitioner of art form.

Chandrasekharan Nair: Championing the cause of Hindi

T'Puram : As someone who relentlessly campaigned to have Hindi declared as the country's official language, N Chandrasekharan Nair is known for establishing the Kerala Hindi Sahitya Academy in Thiruvananthapuram in 1982 for promoting Hindi literature in Kerala. Born at Sasthamkotta in Kollam in 1924, Nair has made a name for himself as poet, novelist, dramatist, storyteller, research scholar, and painter. His autobiography was released in 2008. Recognising his lifetime contribution to the propagation of Hindi across the world, Nair was bestowed with the Vishva Hindi Samman by the Ministry of External Affairs. He has authored more than 60 books in Hindi, of which more than a dozen have been prescribed by various Indian universities.

Kunjol: A national honour for social crusader

Kochi: For M K Kunjol, 84, spreading the values of Hindu dharma and spirituality among the downtrodden through social work has been his life's mission. Born into a backward family as the child of Kurumban and Vallothi at Kottappadi near Perumbavur on May 8, 1937, Kunjol had his early education at St Rita LP School and Ashramam High School in Perumbavur. The turning point in Kunjol's life came when he met Agamananda Swami at Kaladi Ashramam. Kunjol undertook many assignments to spread the message of love and caring. He also spearh-eaded various Renaissance movements in association with many Hindu organis-ations. He has won Ambedkar Award for his works aimed at social reformation of the backward communities.

Manilal: A name synonymous with Hortus Malabaricus

Kozhikode: Academic and researcher K S Manilal, whose name figures in the list of Padma awardees, is synonymous with 'Hortus Malabaricus' which is regarded as the bible of flaura of the Western Ghats. Manilal devoted 35 years of his life on conducting research and translating the 12

volumes of Hortus Malabaricus. A former University of Calicut Emeritus, botany scholar and taxonomist, Manilal's efforts helped bring out the world's first English edition of Hortus Malabaricus, 325 years after its publication. Later, he also published its Malayalam version. For his commendable efforts, he was accorded the highest civilian award by The Netherlands, from where Hendrik Van Rheede, the original author of Hortus Malabaricus hails.