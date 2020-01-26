Home States Kerala

Nepal resort tragedy: Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Centre seeking inquiry, compensation for kin

Published: 26th January 2020 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking intervention to order a 'thorough inquiry' by Nepal government into the death of eight people from Kerala who died in a resort earlier this month.

The Chief Minister in his letter on Sunday urged Jaishankar to persuade the government of Nepal to give a suitable monetary compensation to the families of the victims.

'It is now reported that the deaths have happened due to malfunctioning of equipment in the room where these persons were staying. Prima facie, it is clear that there has been negligence on the part of the service providers and there appears to be a failure of regulatory mechanisms which ought to have been in place,' CM Pinarayi pointed out in his letter.

The Chief Minister had also written to Jaishankar on January 21 raising the same demands.

Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala when eight of them died due to possible asphyxiation after they fell unconscious in a resort at Daman in Nepal earlier in January.  A gas leak from the room heater appeared to be the reason for the deaths.

The deceased - two couples and four children - were part of a group of 15 people travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination.

The mortal remains of five people, including three kids, were laid to rest at their ancestral home in Chenkottukonam on January 24.

TAGS
Nepal resort Tragedy Nepal Hotel Deaths Pinarayi Vijayan S Jaishankar
