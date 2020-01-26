Kerala frets as international tourists arrive during corona contagion threat

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state heightens its vigil against the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, the Health Department is in a dilemma over a scheduled visit of 29 international tourists from China on Sunday to the state.

With the hotel industry wary of how to deal with the situation, the department has convened a meeting on Monday with Tourism department authorities and representatives from the industry.

“A batch of 29 tourists from China is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday. They are expected to stay at a resort in Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram. But in the wake of the nCoV outbreak, the hotel industry is a worried lot,” said an officer of the health department.

“What makes the situation grimmer is nCoV is spreading to other parts of the world including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, France, Australia, and the United States. As the tourism season is in progress, a high degree of vigil is needed,” added the officer.

The concern is over the mode of transmission of the virus.

While the World Health Organisation is yet to categorically state how it is transmitted, the available evidence points at human-to-human transmission through the respiratory route.

Meanwhile, sources said that considering the seriousness of the situation, the Health Department is planning to provide a travel advisory to international tourists visiting the state.

It is learnt that to provide advisories to hotel and tourism industries and to hotel managers along with the tourists, a suggestion has been submitted to health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade for his approval.

“The state can’t restrict foreigners from visiting. But the situation is alarming as nCoV is spreading to other parts of the world from China. As a multi-disciplinary team from the Centre is visiting the state on Sunday, this matter will be brought to their attention and necessary actions will be initiated,” said an officer of the Public Health wing.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses known to cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,287 cases and 41 deaths were reported in 29 provinces of China. In addition, 28 cases have been confirmed outside the Chinese mainland.

‘Malayali students in China safe’

Norka-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri K said in a statement on Saturday that Malayali students in China were safe and that they were constantly in touch with the Indian Embassy there. Though a lockdown is in place, supermarkets and food distribution networks are still in operation, he said.

‘Disha’ will handle your doubts

The health helpline ‘Disha’ (1156/0471-2552056), which was opened to handle queries related to the nCoV, have been receiving calls from students, resort owners and ‘some worried neighbours’. The helpline has attended 50 calls since its launch on January 22. According to staff, the calls were mainly coming from MBBS students who had returned from China. They reroute the calls to the respective district surveillance officer or district medical officer of the nearest PHC for further action. “The calls were mainly from students who returned before the screening process was introduced at airports.

They were concerned because they had either returned from Wuhan or from cities near it. They want to know what sort of precautions they should take to avoid nCoV,” said Akhila, floor manager, Disha. According to her, some resort owners too sought their advice as they had customers from China and other affected countries. “There were also calls from some worried neighbours about people who are yet to report to concerned authorities regarding their travel history,” she added.