Home States Kerala

CPM playing double game by not backing resolution to recall Kerala Governor, says Chennithala

On the one hand, the CPM criticizes the Centre and passes a resolution against the CAA and on the other hand, it's intolerant when the Opposition moves a resolution to recall the Governor, he said.

Published: 27th January 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is running with the hare and hunting with the hounds in the fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), charged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday. Stating that the resolution moved under Rule 30 of the Rules of Business asking the President to recall Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should be passed unanimously, he said the ruling CPM has been playing a double game.

On the one hand, it criticizes the Centre and passes a resolution against the CAA and on the other hand, it shows intolerance when the Opposition moves a resolution seeking to recall the Governor. Did the chief minister ever criticize the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Governor other than saying the era of the ‘Resident’ was over, even after the latter dared the state government and the entire people of the state, he asked.

“In fact, I was forced to move the resolution in the assembly when the Chief Minister failed to act to protect the interests of the people. The resolution against the CAA was unanimous. The Governor should not forget the fact that the legislators were not parachuted into the house before making a tirade against an elected government," he said.

"The Chief Minister should also break his silence on the matter and the people cannot be blamed if they think that there is a tacit understanding between him and the Governor going by the latter's Republic Day speech. He was profusely praising the Chief Minister at a time when the Opposition has a lot of disagreements with the policies of the state government. The people are smelling a rat in the gestures of the CM and Governor," he said.

He also criticized Law Minister A K Balan and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan for suspecting the motives of the Opposition leader. “I moved the resolution in good spirit but the remarks of both of the leaders showed that they have something to protect or hide, he said. If the ruling front can ask for the Governor's post to be done away with, what’s wrong in asking to recall a Governor who has been continuously challenging an elected government," he asked.

He also said the state government should not buckle under the pressure of the Governor who has sought an explanation from it for including anti-CAA remarks in the policy address to the assembly.

TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan Arif Mohammed Khan CAA
