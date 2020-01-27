Kerala on high alert over Coronavirus outbreak, 281 put under medical surveillance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is on high alert as the novel coronavirus (nCoV) is spreading to various parts of the world.

As per the data released by the state health department, 288 people have reached the state from places where the nCoV outbreak has been notified.

Of this, 281 have been put under house surveillance and seven are admitted to isolation wards of hospitals.

The department clarified that those under surveillance were suspected cases as they had symptoms like fever, breathing problems and others. It also added that no positive case has been in the state till now.

At the same time, a team of doctors deputed by Union Heath Ministry is visiting the Cochin International Airport.

The team, after examining the arrangements made at the airport for screening and quarantine of passengers, also expressed its satisfaction over the arrangement made there.

It is a team comprising of Dr. Pushpendra Kumar Verma, pulmonologist, Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi; Dr. Ramesh Chandra Meena, internal medicine specialist, Safdurjung Hospital, Delhi; Dr. Shoukathali, DD, National Centre for Disease Control, Calicut; Dr. Hamsa Koya and Dr. Raphel Teddy APHOs, which assessed the facilities at the airport. The team is also expected to visit the Government Medical College, Ernakulam by noon.

As per the data, it is at Kozhikode that most numbers of people had returned to the state from the places where the nCoV outbreak has been notified, 72.

In the case of hospitalization of patients with symptoms similar to that of nCoV, Ernakulam reported the most number of cases, three.

The other cases of hospitalization are from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.