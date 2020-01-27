Home States Kerala

Kerala on high alert over Coronavirus outbreak, 281 put under medical surveillance

The health department clarified that those under surveillance were suspected cases as they had symptoms like fever, breathing problems and others. 

Published: 27th January 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Central team of experts interacting with officials at international terminal of Kochi airport.

Central team of experts interacting with officials at international terminal of Kochi airport. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is on high alert as the novel coronavirus (nCoV) is spreading to various parts of the world. 

As per the data released by the state health department, 288 people have reached the state from places where the nCoV outbreak has been notified. 

Of this, 281 have been put under house surveillance and seven are admitted to isolation wards of hospitals. 

The department clarified that those under surveillance were suspected cases as they had symptoms like fever, breathing problems and others. It also added that no positive case has been in the state till now. 

At the same time, a team of doctors deputed by Union Heath Ministry is visiting the Cochin International Airport. 

The team, after examining the arrangements made at the airport for screening and quarantine of passengers, also expressed its satisfaction over the arrangement made there. 

It is a team comprising of Dr. Pushpendra Kumar Verma, pulmonologist, Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi; Dr. Ramesh Chandra Meena, internal medicine specialist, Safdurjung Hospital, Delhi; Dr. Shoukathali, DD, National Centre for Disease Control, Calicut; Dr. Hamsa Koya and Dr. Raphel Teddy APHOs, which assessed the facilities at the airport. The team is also expected to visit the Government Medical College, Ernakulam by noon. 

As per the data, it is at Kozhikode that most numbers of people had returned to the state from the places where the nCoV outbreak has been notified, 72. 

In the case of hospitalization of patients with symptoms similar to that of nCoV, Ernakulam reported the most number of cases, three. 

The other cases of hospitalization are from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp