Coronavirus scare: Tourism industry issued guidance note

On Monday, it convened a meeting with the Tourism Department and hotel and tourism industry representatives to assess the situation and ensure surveillance of the mysterious virus.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has upped the ante against novel coronavirus (nCoV) and issued a guidance note to the travel and tourism industry, keeping in mind the tourism season which is on in the state. On Monday, it convened a meeting with the Tourism Department and hotel and tourism industry representatives to assess the situation and ensure surveillance of the mysterious virus.

“The guidance note comprises instructions to hotel and tourism industry authorities and instructions to be issued to tourists,” said a public health wing officer. The hotel and tourism industry owners should intimate the guests on the existing public health alert in the country regarding nCoV infection and ask them to follow the guest advisory in their place of stay in letter and spirit.

“We’ve asked industry personnel to pay special attention to tourists reaching from China and other notified countries, especially those who have symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and breathlessness during their stay. They should immediately alert the department’s helpline, Disha: 0471 2552056 or 1056,” said the officer.

Even if there are no symptoms, data of the arrival of tourists from China and other notified countries should be shared in the tourist facility. The tourists are expected to inform the hotel authorities about their complete travel itinerary and route of travel along with contact numbers. They will be asked to follow cough etiquette at all times.

The tourism department has been asked to make the stakeholders aware of the guidelines.“The state can’t restrict the inflow of tourists. Since the outbreak, the sector has been complaining about several booking cancellations. Caution is the key and for that, wholehearted support from the concerned is vital,” said a Directorate of Health Services officer.

Advisory issued

T’Puram: The health department has issued an advisory for those who get discharged from hospital for home isolation and for those who arrive in the state from areas where nCoV outbreak has been notified. In the case of those who were discharged from hospitals, they were asked to limit their close contact with the family members, use safety gears like masks and gloves by caregivers, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, clean and disinfect the objects and surfaces touched by the person, who is in home isolation.

Whereas for those returning to the state from affected areas, the department recommends 28 days of house isolation. They have also been asked to limit their close contact with the family members. More information can be sought from the health helpline 0471-2552056.

