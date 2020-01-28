Govt retains policy speech, but not to back UDF’s ‘recall Guv’ demand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government may be in direct confrontation with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), yet it is unlikely to support the UDF move for a resolution demanding his recall. The government does not want to antagonise Khan further but, at the same time, it has decided not to back off from its stance on the policy address issue.

The Left is of the view that the UDF move for a resolution is aimed at creating an impression of administrative crisis in the state.

“A decision on allowing the resolution in the House will be taken by the Speaker. However, the government can still oppose the move when it appears before the Business Advisory Committee. As of now, chances are less for the government to support the resolution,” a top source in the government told TNIE.

Meanwhile, indications are that the governor and chief minister have arrived at an unofficial truce.

After the former sought explanation over including CAA in the policy address, the government has adopted a tactical approach. The government does not agree with the governor’s stand that CAA is sub-judice and hence cannot be included in the policy address. At the same time, it will not lock horns with Khan again.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan met Khan during the ‘At Home’ function at Raj Bhavan on the Republic Day.

Following it, a source said the governor may skip reading these paragraphs in the policy address.

“The governor is constitutionally bound to deliver the policy address approved by the state cabinet. Even if he skips a couple of remarks, it would be deemed as his policy address. The government is anyway not going to remove the remarks. But the governor is free to take his call. The government does not want confrontation with the governor,” a source pointed out.

The success of the human chain against CAA on the Republic Day has boosted the LDF’s confidence as it is eager to continue its political fight against CAA, but without openly confronting the governor.

“The government used its constitutional power to approach the Supreme Court against CAA. There’s nothing wrong in it. At the same time, the governor’s post is a constitutional appointment.

“Hence discussing a resolution to recall him in the assembly won’t be appropriate,” said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.