Kerala government unlikely to take Congress bait on resolution to recall Governor

The LDF leaders have conveyed through their public discourse that the resolution was politically motivated and intended to widen the rift between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has made it clear that the resolution moved by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala under Rule 30 seeking to recall the Governor is legally admissible. But he also hinted that a face-off between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government is unlikely in the budget session, saying the action to be taken upon the resolution will be decided in consultation with the Chief Minister and business advisory committee of the assembly.

Addressing a press meet in the secretariat on Tuesday, he explained that as per the rules and procedures and conduct of business in the Assembly, the resolution moved under Rule 30 is legally admissible. Since no date is fixed for the discussion of such motion, it shall be immediately notified in the Assembly bulletin with the heading “no-day-yet-named motions”.

Further, Rule 136 allows the Speaker to allot time for the discussion of any such motion after considering the state of business in the Assembly and in consultation with the leader of the house or on the recommendation of the Business Advisory Committee, he said.

Citing the technicality, he gave the impression that the business advisory committee and leader of the house, i.e. the Chief Minister, would take a final call on this matter. In short, it would be a political decision whether to allow or not the resolution moved by the Opposition leader for discussion in the House rather than precedence.

The LDF leaders have conveyed in the last two days through their public discourse that they would not take the bait of the Opposition leader, saying the resolution was politically motivated and intended to widen the rift between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has announced that the 18th session of the assembly would begin on Wednesday with the policy speech of the Governor. The 10-day session will conclude on February 12. The budget for the financial year 2020-2021 would be presented in the assembly on February 7, while the bill seeking to increase the number of wards in the local bodies would be tabled in the house on February 6. In the 10-day session, three days each are allotted for the debate on the motion of thanks and the budget discussion.

From this session, e-niyamasabha concept would be started and the policy address of the Governor would be made available in digital format. The state-level inauguration of the 'democratic campus' (janathipathya kalalayam), a programme devised to take the concept of niyamasabha to campuses, will be held at MES College and implemented in at least one campus in every constituency, he said. 

