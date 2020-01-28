Muralee-Mullappally spat exposes heartburns over KPCC revamp

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple of days after the KPCC was reorganised, the internal bickering in the party has come out in the open with K Muraleedharan, MP, launching a no-holds-barred attack on state unit chief Mullappally Ramachandran. Criticising the revamped committee, Muraleedharan on Monday accused that those who had contested on the BJP tickets have been given positions in the KPCC and the party would have to sit in the opposition benches once again if it similarly chooses BJP workers to contest on Congress tickets in the coming assembly elections.

He also raised a slew of allegations aimed at Mullappally, highlighting the displeasure of a section within the Congress against the revamp. Though the inclusion of Mohan Sankar, son of former chief minister R Sankar, as the vice-president of the revamped KPCC was the trigger, his allegations were aimed at exposing the shortcomings of Mullappally which includes the KPCC chief failing to convene the political affairs committee meetings of the party on time during his stint.

To this, Mullappally gave a tit-for-tat reply and announced that a disciplinary committee would be formed. Stating that the party will not tolerate indiscipline, he said public statements depicting the party in poor light will not be entertained, be it from whichever leader.

Muraleedharan responded promptly, saying that no one is above the party and it is applicable to everyone, indicating the same is applicable to the KPCC chief as well. Further, the valour shown to rebuff him should also be displayed against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. The senior leaders treaded cautiously refusing to intervene in the spat. When asked about the audacity of Muraleedharan in criticising the KPCC chief, leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said he had spoken with Muraleedharan the other day and the latter’s comments on Monday surprised him. Replying to repeated questions by media persons, Chennithala said he would talk to Muraleedharan.

When pointed out the allegation regarding Mohan Sankar, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said there is nothing wrong in the selection of KPCC office-bearers. But he refused to flay Muraleedharan for breach of discipline.

Mohan Sankar defends his selection

“I was not parachuted into the KPCC one fine day. I have been working as an executive member of the KPCC for the past seven to eight years,” newly appointed KPCC vice-president Mohan Sankar, said on Monday. He was responding to the comments of K Muraleedharan, MP, who said if BJP workers are given party tickets to contest in the coming assembly elections as was done during the KPCC revamp, the Congress will have to sit in the Opposition benches once again. He was indirectly mentioning the appointment of Mohan Sankar, son of former chief minister R Sankar, as the vice-president. He had a brief sojourn in the BJP before being inducted as a KPCC executive member. Responding to the allegations, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said it is true that Mohan Sankar had worked in the BJP for a brief stint. But this doesn’t mean that he is a BJP worker now.