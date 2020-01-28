Home States Kerala

To protest harassment by headmistress, students of Kerala school burn uniforms, boycott classes

According to the students, Jyothishmathi, the school principal and manager used to harass them in classes for silly reasons. She would enter classrooms and verbally abuse the students.

Published: 28th January 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 01:35 PM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To protest against their school principal's alleged harassment, students of an aided high school in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday boycotted classes and set their school uniform on fire. 

The protest was held at Paramu Pillai Memorial High School in Karakonam bear Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The students even laid a siege on the school campus.

The protests have against the principal and her husband Vijayakumar have been going on since Monday. "In November last year, the school management initiated a corporal punishment against a Dalit girl for not cutting her hair. In that incident, a police case was registered against the principal and school management," a student said.

The parents also gave support to the students' protest and the police have intervened.

