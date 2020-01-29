Coronavirus scare: 633 under surveillance; minister calls for caution

By Express News Service

With novel coronavirus (nCoV) spreading beyond China, the state, which has a considerable amount of expatriates, has scaled up its vigil in all possible means. While district-level control rooms have become functional, the thermal screening of air passengers has been extended to Trivandrum International Airport also. Earlier, the screening of passengers was limited to Cochin International Airport. At the same time, the number of people who have been put under surveillance in the state has risen to 633. The health department is putting those who had returned from the nCoV-notified places under surveillance.

“As many as 633 people are now under surveillance. Of these, 626 are under house surveillance and seven are admitted to the isolation wards of hospitals with symptoms similar to that of the virus. Kozhikode has the most number of returnees (115), followed by Ernakulam (96),” said an officer of the public health wing under the Directorate of Health Services. Health Minister K K Shailaja said though there is no need for concern, people must exercise caution against the virus.

“On Tuesday, 197 people were put under surveillance. Since the department started its surveillance, a total of 16 people had been hospitalised. Of them, nine were discharged. Ten samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The result of six were received and all of them were negative,” said Shailaja.

The minister also said considering the possibility of people entering the state, not just through ports, by other means of transport like bus, train, taxi or own vehicle, the local bodies and people’s representatives should put in place a mechanism to identify them promptly at the community level itself.

“It would be difficult to tell those who had returned from the affected areas to remain in isolation for 28 days. But for the general good, it has to be initiated. They should behave responsibly by avoiding close contact even with family members during the time,” added Shailaja. Asked what kind of action plan the department has prepared for dealing with Keralite students once they return from various provinces in China including Wuhan, where the nCoV outbreak was first reported, the minister said such things will be considered after their arrival.

The minister also said the chief minister’s office is in close contact with the prime minister’s office and Ministry of External Affairs for ensuring the wellbeing of Malayali students in China. She said the government is yet to come across the video being reportedly circulated on social media in which some masked people, who introduced themselves as students, requested the intervention of the government to airlift them, complaining about lack of food and other basic facilities.