Driving school for UAE licence to be set up in Kerala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Getting a UAE driving licence is a dream for an average Malayali who wishes to find a job in the Gulf country as it can make or break their chances. Now, they are a step closer to achieve the same, as the state government has given administrative sanction to set up an international driving testing track-cum-coaching centre in Malappuram district, which has the highest number of emigrants from Kerala to the Gulf.

The track-cum-coaching centre to come up in association with Sharjah authorities will impart left-hand driving training and all support facilities to master the skill in Kerala itself. Speaking to TNIE, joint transport commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said, “We can’t offer a road test for the Gulf driving licence aspirants here as our road system is based on right-hand driving. So, the proposed centre will have left-hand driving tracks, the Gulf signal system, driving simulators, imported left-hand steering vehicles and other required facilities to house the officials from Sharjah,” he said.

Earlier, when Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah, visited the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken up the matter with him and he agreed to the request for setting up a joint international driving centre in the state considering the number of emigrant driver workforce from Kerala in the UAE. Following this, Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha submitted a project to the state government and the state has now given administrative sanction to set up the centre at an estimated cost of Rs 35.42 crore in Malappuram.

The state government has identified 25 acres of land of Inkel Ltd (Infrastructure Kerala Limited), a public-private partnership company promoted by the state government, to set up the centre in Malappuram. The state government will issue successful candidates a certificate from the centre and they will have a formal test once they reach the Sharjah. Even the date for the formal test in Sharjah can also be also fixed from here, said Puthalath.

Although the collaboration would be with Sharajah authorities and Kerala at present, the state can explore the possibility of having tie-ups with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and other countries that follow left-hand driving. The transport department would soon invite an expression of interest (EoI) to start the work on the project and it is expected to be a reality in a year, he said.

at a glance

What

State govt gives administrative sanction to set up international driving testing track-cum-coaching centre

Where

Malappuram

Cost

J35.42 crore

Land

25 acres of Inkel Ltd to be acquired

Facilities

Left-hand driving track, UAE’s electronic signal system, driving simulators, imported left-hand vehicles and accommodation for Sharjah trainers