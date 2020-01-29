Kerala Governor reads out anti-CAA remarks of state govt in Assembly 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending week-long uncertainty and speculation, Kerala Governor on Thursday delivered the policy speech in the assembly including reading out the anti-CAA remarks of the state government. But as expected he set a new precedence in the House by treading an extra mile to prove that he doesn’t subscribe the view of the state government on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

#WATCH Kerala Governor in state assembly: I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme. CM has said this is the view of government, & to honor his wish I'm going to read this para. pic.twitter.com/ciCLwKac3t — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Before delivering the controversial remarks on CAA mentioned in the policy speech, Governor clarified that although he holds a different view on CAA he reads the controversial remarks on behalf of the chief minister.

“Now I come to paragraph 18. I have been corresponding with the honourable chief minister and I am going to read this para as the chief minister wants me to read it although I hold the view that this does not come under the definition of policy or programme. The chief minister himself has said that this is the view of the government. I disagree with it. But to honour his wish I going to read it,” he said.