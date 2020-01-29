Home States Kerala

Kerala industrial security force gives private firms a run for their money

SISF was established in 2011 with an aim to provide security cover to public and private sector establishments.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:10 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a tough competition to prominent private security agencies in the country, Kerala Police’s State Industrial Security Force (SISF) has become one of the best performing government wings in the state generating more than Rs 40 crore a year. Currently, the SISF bills a total amount of Rs 3.5 crore a month offering security services to 80 firms that include new generation banks and manufacturing plants.

SISF was established in 2011 with an aim to provide security cover to public and private sector establishments. “The force has come a long way since its inception. We have been getting a lot of enquiries from private firms asking for our service. But due to the paucity of resources, we have been choosy,” said SISF commandant K S Vimal.

He said though the fee is on the higher side compared to private agencies, firms opt for the government agency due to credibility and professional quality of service.“SISF is the preferred security service provider for all leading private new generation banks like Axis, ICICI and HDFC,” he said. In the manufacturing sector, it is offering service to Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

“Corporates operating in Kerala are very much concerned about the security of their establishments due to the rise in terrorist and Maoist activities,” the officer said. Apart from banks and private industries, security is being provided to all government-run IT parks, Kochi Metro, Reserve Bank of India and central-government institutions like Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau.

