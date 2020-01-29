Maddalam maestro Varanasi Vishnu Nampoothiri no more

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Maddalam maestro Varanasi Vishnu Nampoothiri died at a private hospital in Tiruvalla on Tuesday. He was 83. He is the brother of chenda maestro Varanasi Madhavan Nampoothiri. He was born on January 20, 1937, at Varanasi Illam, Mavelikkara, to Narayanan Nampoothiri and Draupathi.

From the school days he practised maddalam and performed with kathakali teams. He was also associated with Chengannur Raman Pillai, Kunjukurup, Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Mankulam Vishnu Nampoothiri, Kurichi Kunjan Panickar, Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair and many famous kathakali and maddalam artistes.

The Travancore Devaswom Board had honoured him with its Kalarathnam Puraskaram. He was also a recipient of Kendra Sahithya Academy Award, Kerala Kalamandalam Vadhya Award and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Gurupooja Award. Late Saraswathi Antharjanam is his wife. He is survived by daughter Radha and son Vishnu Narayanan Nampoothiri. The funeral was held on his house premises.