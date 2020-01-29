Madrasa students assaulted for wearing skullcaps; one held

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Two teenage boys of a madrasa were assaulted by a man after he took exception to them wearing skullcaps, according to a complaint. The incident happened on Monday night. Passersby got hold of the suspected assailant and handed him over to the police.

The victims, Hasan Said, 13, and Munas, 17, of Darul Ulum Madrasa at Bambrana in Kumbla, were admitted to a hospital. The boys said they were returning to the residential school after having dinner at a neighbour’s house when a car pulled over and the man, identified as Kiran, got out. They said Kiran first asked about the skullcap, and then said if they did not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they should go to Pakistan, before assaulting them.

Passersby got hold of Kiran and handed him over to the police. The police seized the car, which reportedly had ‘deadly weapons.’ Youth League district president Ashraf Edneer and general secretary T D Kabeer demanded strict action against the assaulter. They said police should desist from booking residents who got hold of the assaulter.