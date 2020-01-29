Motion on Kerala Governor’s recall: Speaker drops hints CM’s will to prevail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving enough hints that a predicted faceoff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government is unlikely in the budget session, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday made it clear that the resolution moved by leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala under Rule 30 seeking to recall the governor is legally admissible. But the action to be taken on the resolution will be decided by holding a consultation with the chief minister and business advisory committee of the assembly.

Addressing a press meet in the secretariat, he said since no date has been fixed for the discussion on the motion, it shall be immediately notified in the assembly bulletin under the heading “no-day-yet-named motions”. Further, Rule 136 allows the speaker to allot time for the discussion on any such motion after considering the state of business in the assembly and in consultation with the leader of the House or on the recommendation of the business advisory committee, he said.

Citing the technicality, he gave an impression that the business advisory committee and leader of the House, who is the chief minister, would take a final call on the matter. In short, it would be a political decision whether to allow the resolution moved by Chennithala to be discussed in the House or not, rather than precedence.

The LDF leaders have conveyed in the last two days through their public statements that they would not bite the bait, saying the resolution was politically motivated and intended to widen the rift between the state government and Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, the speaker announced that the 18th session of the assembly would begin on Wednesday with the governor’s policy speech. The 10-day session will conclude on February 12.

The budget for the 2020-2021 financial year would be presented in the assembly on February 7, while the bill seeking to increase the number of wards in the local bodies would be tabled in the House on February 6. In the 10-day session, three days each are allotted for the debate on the motion of thanks and budget discussion.

From this session, e-niyamasbha concept would be implemented and the governor’s policy address would be made available in digital format. The state-level inauguration of the Democratic Campus (Janathipathya Kalalayam), a programme devised to take the concept of the legislative assembly to campuses, held at MES College, would be implemented on at least one campus in every constituency, the speaker said.

‘Publish resolution in assembly bulletin under Rule 135’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday asked Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to publish the resolution he moved urging the President to recall the Governor in the assembly bulletin. He pitched the new demand in the wake of the rumours that the resolution would not be taken up for discussion in the House during the budget session. He asked the Speaker to publish the resolution under Rule 135, which allows the Speaker to notify the resolution in the Assembly bulletin under ‘no-day-yet-named motion’.