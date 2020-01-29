Home States Kerala

Policy address on Wednesday; Governor Khan keeps govt guessing

All eyes will be on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when he makes his first policy address before the assembly on Wednesday, marking the beginning of its budget session.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | BP deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All eyes will be on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when he makes his first policy address before the assembly on Wednesday, marking the beginning of its budget session. While Khan is most likely to skip the anti-CAA remarks in the speech, the Left government is worried whether he would make any comments before or after reading it out.

The governor has termed the CAA portion, which comes in the 18th paragraph of the speech, as a ‘view’ which does not qualify to be called either as policy or programme of the government. The governor, while approving the draft of the policy address, is learnt to have said his address is to acquaint the members about policy or programme, but categorically told the government that he would use his discretionary powers while addressing the House.

While the governor is bound by the Cabinet’s advice, he is not obliged to give expression to the government views — relating to extraneous subjects — which are not under its jurisdiction. Khan added the policies and programmes of the government cannot be equated with the views.

The assembly had discussed CAA at a special session before challenging it at the Supreme Court. But the apex court has refused to stay it, he reportedly said. In his communication, the governor told the government that if it feels the CAA will have any ramifications on the entries in the state list of the seventh schedule of the Constitution, then the matter should be submitted to him separately.Khan also cited sub rule (c) and (d) of Rule 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the assembly which places a bar on “discussing any subject which is either sub-judice or does not come under the jurisdiction of the government”. 

State govt,  guv keen to  avoid direct  confrontation

Referring to Article 163(2), he further said, “If the exercise of function is beyond the purview of the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers but is by or under the Constitution, the governor can act in his discretion.” The government has decided not to support the UDF move to introduce a resolution to recall the governor. Both the government and governor have given clear indications that neither of them wants a direct confrontation.

A curious case of role reversal

The UDF’s move to pass a resolution in the assembly demanding the governor’s recall would actually be a curious throwback to history. Just once in the history of the assembly was a motion moved against the governor who is also the chancellor of univer-sities. This happened in 1989. Interestingly, it was moved by the then ruling CPM while the Congress opposed it tooth and nail, writes Anil S. 

Motion on Guv’s recall admissible, says Speaker
T’Puram: Speaker P Sreeram-akrishnan has said the resolution moved by Oppo-sition seeking to recall the governor is legally admissible. But the action to be taken on it will be decided after consulting with the CM and business advisory committee of the assembly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp