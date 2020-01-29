Policy address on Wednesday; Governor Khan keeps govt guessing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All eyes will be on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when he makes his first policy address before the assembly on Wednesday, marking the beginning of its budget session. While Khan is most likely to skip the anti-CAA remarks in the speech, the Left government is worried whether he would make any comments before or after reading it out.

The governor has termed the CAA portion, which comes in the 18th paragraph of the speech, as a ‘view’ which does not qualify to be called either as policy or programme of the government. The governor, while approving the draft of the policy address, is learnt to have said his address is to acquaint the members about policy or programme, but categorically told the government that he would use his discretionary powers while addressing the House.

While the governor is bound by the Cabinet’s advice, he is not obliged to give expression to the government views — relating to extraneous subjects — which are not under its jurisdiction. Khan added the policies and programmes of the government cannot be equated with the views.

The assembly had discussed CAA at a special session before challenging it at the Supreme Court. But the apex court has refused to stay it, he reportedly said. In his communication, the governor told the government that if it feels the CAA will have any ramifications on the entries in the state list of the seventh schedule of the Constitution, then the matter should be submitted to him separately.Khan also cited sub rule (c) and (d) of Rule 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the assembly which places a bar on “discussing any subject which is either sub-judice or does not come under the jurisdiction of the government”.

State govt, guv keen to avoid direct confrontation

Referring to Article 163(2), he further said, “If the exercise of function is beyond the purview of the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers but is by or under the Constitution, the governor can act in his discretion.” The government has decided not to support the UDF move to introduce a resolution to recall the governor. Both the government and governor have given clear indications that neither of them wants a direct confrontation.

A curious case of role reversal

The UDF’s move to pass a resolution in the assembly demanding the governor’s recall would actually be a curious throwback to history. Just once in the history of the assembly was a motion moved against the governor who is also the chancellor of univer-sities. This happened in 1989. Interestingly, it was moved by the then ruling CPM while the Congress opposed it tooth and nail, writes Anil S.

Motion on Guv’s recall admissible, says Speaker

T’Puram: Speaker P Sreeram-akrishnan has said the resolution moved by Oppo-sition seeking to recall the governor is legally admissible. But the action to be taken on it will be decided after consulting with the CM and business advisory committee of the assembly.