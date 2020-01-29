Will rely on solar power to address shortage: Electricity Minister MM Mani

By Express News Service

KANNUR: There will be no power cut or load shedding in the state this year, said Electricity Minister MM Mani has reiterated. He was inaugurating the district adalat of Kerala State Electricity Board here on Tuesday. Even if the state faces any power shortage, it would be able to buy electricity from other states without affecting transmission loss. This is made possible with the commissioning of Koodamkulam line, said the minister. It is really creditable that the government has been able to get on without resorting to power cut and load shedding, he said.

The government plans to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the state by producing solar power. Even as the state reaches the complete electrification status, it is a fact that the state is able produce only 30 per cent of the required electricity within the state. The rest is being bought from other states, said Mani. It is to solve this pricking problem that the government plans to introduce more solar energy projects, he said.

The government intends to produce 1,000mw of solar power. Of this, 500mw could be produced from the rooftops of houses and 500mw from dams by setting up floating solar plants. As of now, the total output of solar power produced in the state is 200mw. The thermal power projects will not be feasible in the state as the production cost is very high and the government would not be able to distribute power at such high rates to the people, said the minister.

And hydroelectric power projects also would not be possible in the future as there are several environmental issues and protests to be addressed. A second powerhouse in Idukki is under the consideration of the government. Simultaneous functioning of two powerhouses would help address the power shortage during the night in the state. Ockhi and the flood had hit the power sector badly. Still, the department had been able to rise from the setbacks it faced with determination and timely intervention of the staff and board. Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally presided over.