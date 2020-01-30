Home States Kerala

CPM cadre Maoist link: NIA gets 90 more days to complete investigation against Kozhikode duo

When the petition came up before the court on Wednesday, NIA submitted that there was  a larger conspiracy in the case which has to be investigated.

Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, being taken to the NIA Court in Kochi on Thursday (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

KOCHI: The NIA Court here on Wednesday gave 90 more days to the National Investigation Agency to complete the probe against Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, of Kozhikode, who were arrested for Maoist links in November last year.

As 90 days’ time period for completing the investigation of the case comes to an end on Thursday, NIA had filed a petition to extend the period for 90 more days as per the provisions in Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

When the petition came up before the court on Wednesday, NIA submitted that there was  a larger conspiracy in the case which has to be investigated. Similarly, NIA will be seeking the custody of the accused again to verify data retrieved from the mobile phones of the duo.

NIA claimed that they have stumbled upon some crucial evidence during the probe. Counsel for the accused did not object to granting extension to NIA for completing the probe. However, they maintained that further detention of the accused is not required as the NIA has already interrogated them in custody.

