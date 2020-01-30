Kerala Assembly drama: Ex-Governors NN Wanchoo, B Rachaiah faced similar protests earlier

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly witnessed violent protests on the Governor’s policy address day only in two instances earlier.

On 31 January 1974, governor NN Wanchoo was trapped in the aisle of the Old Assembly Hall when CPM legislators led by MV Raghavan surrounded him.

The protestors sat around him shouting slogans demanding the resignation of some ministers in the C Achutha Menon Cabinet who faced corruption allegations.

ALSO READ | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's makes a surprise move after note from CM Pinarayi Vijayan

After around 15 minutes, the watch and ward managed to rescue the governor who then delivered the address.

The second incident was on January 21, 1995, when governor B Rachaiah had to avoid the customary path to the podium after LDF legislators raised protest demanding the resignation of chief minister K Karunakaran over ISRO espionage allegations.